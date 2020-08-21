Night Light Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speakers, Touch Control, Color LED Speaker, Bedside Table Light, Speakerphone/TF Card/AUX-in Supported (White), SHAVA 7



Price: $19.99

(as of Aug 21,2020 08:29:32 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Touch Control Light

Tap speaker mesh to change color and brightness

Tap and hold speaker mesh to change light themes

Wireless Audio Streaming

Compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices

Instantly connect to your smart devices from up to 33 feet away

Micro SD Card & Aux Line-in

Listen to your favourite songs through different input methods:

Micro SD card

Aux Line-in

Bluetooth

ALL IN ONE SPEAKER – This Shava product is everything. A wireless bluetooth speaker, touch control LED mood lamp, SD card music player, hands-free speakerphone, table lamp, night light for children..

WARM AND COLOR LIGHTS – 3 Levels brightness warm light mode by simply tapping the speaker mesh. Switch immediately to color light mode by tapping and hold speaker mesh. The LED color theme comes with 5 color changing light mode and flashes to the beat of music through bluetooth connection and audio streaming

PLAYING AUDIO – Enjoying your favourite music by streaming via bluetooth, micro SD card or 3.5mm audio cable connection. Enjoy high quality audio from this portable wireless speaker

SPEAKER PHONE – It has a Built-In Mic which supports excellent handsfree capability because we have the noise cancellation software

PRODUCT WARRANTY – All Shava products are covered. If you are not satisfied with the purchase, we will offer full refund or replacement.