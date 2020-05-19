Night at the museum: Student charged after breaking into Australian Museum and taking selfies with dinosaurs

Australian police on Monday charged a German scholar with breaking into a Sydney museum as safety footage confirmed him allegedly taking selfies subsequent to dinosaur reveals.

New South Wales (NSW) Police mentioned that Paul Kuhn broke into the Australian Museum on 10 May round 1am. native time, utilizing some close by scaffolding to realize entry, earlier than exploring the reveals for 40 minutes.

“He’s taken some selfies with some of the displays. He’s also stolen a hat and a picture (from) the wall and eventually left,” Sean Heaney, chief inspector, NSW Police advised reporters in Sydney.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not simply the headlines

Read extra

The 25-year-old scholar appeared on Monday in court docket the place he confronted fees of stealing a cowboy hat and a bit of art work.

He was granted bail on the situation that he surrenders his passport and adheres to a curfew.

The Australian Museum is the nation’s oldest. It has been closed to the public since August 2019 for renovations.

Reuters