Nigeria’s Yoruba women announce their arrival in style

Nigerian photographer Oye Diran reimagines the fashion of the Yoruba people in a stunning group of images.

When an aunt sent Oye Diran a vintage family photo, he was mesmerised by the high sense of fashion and style exhibited by the Yoruba women of West Africa in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

The photo was of his mother and her sister adorned in iro and buba, the colourful two-piece outfit of wrapped skirt and top popular with Yoruba women in Nigeria.

Diran, a Yoruba himself and Nigerian photographer based in New York, noticed how a style of the iro and buba had evolved over time, but that the outfit still maintained its elegance.

Inspired, he ploughed through the net looking for more vintage pictures of the outfit but was disappointed with what that he saw.

“What I found were updated and modernized versions that people wear today which wasn’t what I needed,” he told the BBC.

He then picked up his camera and produced some images which he titled A Ti De (We Have Arrived).

The Yoruba are Nigeria’s second largest ethnic group with a reputation for loud festivities and incessant parties – anything from the new daughter or son to a brand new house warrants a huge gathering of family and friends and music, food and drinks.

The centrepiece at gatherings, particularly weddings, will be the matching colourful outfits worn by guests.

For the women it’s the iro and buba which in yesteryear would sit at the bottom of the steel box awaiting its demand that special day.

But its glory days are over, replaced by the aso-ebi, when guests all wear outfits created from the same pattern.

As an indication of how times have changed, the aso-ebi does not sit at the end of much steel box, but hides in the darkest corner of a wardrobe, from the light and other not too important outfits, as it awaits the wedding day.

“Yoruba fashion has evolved in different ways over the last few decades but has always maintained it’s authentic look,” Diran told the BBC.

“I feel we started seeing more of it’s modernisation from the 2000s until today.

“For example, in the 1960s along the iro ended right above the knees. Today the length of the iro can go as far as your toes. We see influences from other fashion trends all over the world on Yoruba fashion,” he said.

Diran, an excellent art and fashion photographer, was born in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, to a mother who was simply a visual artist and a father who was a veterinary physician and businessman.

“My mother had a skill studio in our childhood home where I would see old work she had done along side new pieces she was creating through mixed media, drawings, paintings and photography.

“I basically grew up surrounded and inspired by art.”

He fused his back ground in art and his interest in photography to produce his current style which he describes as “conceptual with a degree of minimalism”.

He mostly creates with a palette of neutral and pastel colours.

“I try to illuminate a sense a beauty, empowerment and ideologies in my images,” he said.

The Yoruba fashion has evolved to add trends, from flared sleeves to puff sleeves to off-shoulder blouses and narrower collars.

Materials that weren’t traditionally used, from chiffon to organza are actually being worn and most importantly, the outfits that were traditionally loose are now more fitted.

“A Ti De is a phrase of confidence,” that he said.

“It is used to announce one’s arrival in a celebratory fashion in most cases.”

For the party-loving Yoruba people, truer words have never been spoken.

