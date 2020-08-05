Nigeria’s Onyekuru resumes training with AS Monaco

Having completed his loan move in Turkey, the winger is back in Stade Louis II to fight for his place in Niko Kovac’s squad ahead of the new season

Henry Onyekuru has joined his Monaco teammates who are preparing for the resumption of the 2020-21 season.

In his first spell at Stade Louis II under manager Leonardo Jardim, the Nigeria international got one assist in four league appearances before he was loaned to Galatasaray.

At the Turk Telekom Stadıum, the winger scored once in 10 league appearances for Fatih Terim’s men before ending his loan spell to return to the French Ligue 1 outfit.

And on Tuesday, he teamed up with Niko Kovac’s team who are perfecting their strategies for next term.

“Henry Onyekuru is back,” the eight-time French elite division champions tweeted.

“Back soon,” the former Eupen, Everton and Anderlecht man responded.

Onyekuru joined Monaco on a five-year deal in August 2019 after an unsuccessful Everton spell but his debut campaign in the French top-flight did not go as planned.

He will be aiming to fight his way to into Kovac’s team after he struggled…