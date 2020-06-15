Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari orders probe into shooting at presidential palace

Image copyright

Aides to Muhammadu Buhari and his wife Aisha argued over the dependence on his aide to go into quarantine





The Nigerian president has ordered a study after security guards reportedly shot into the air at his palace.

The incident reportedly happened following an altercation between one of many president’s aides and his wife’s bodyguards.

They was arguing concerning the need for a presidential aide to self-isolate after returning from a trip.

Some of the First Lady’s staff have been arrested.

No casualties were reported.

The incident happened the other day but found light at the week-end when both President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife Aisha spoke about it publicly.

The BBC’s Ishaq Khalid in Abuja reports that the incident is seen confirmed another sign of internal wrangling in Nigeria’s government where officials often publicly disagree.

Aisha Buhari’s plea

President Buhari’s spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement that the “minor” incident happened away from main residence and that the president was not in just about any form of danger “arising, either from deadly infections or the reported incident by security personnel which is currently under investigation”.

“That a minor occurrence is being used by some critics to justify attacks on the government and the person of President Muhammadu Buhari beggars belief,” Mr Shehu added.

In a series of tweets, Aisha Buhari said she wanted authorities to make sure that anybody who had been travelling across states to go into 14-day quarantine – a mention of her husband’s aide creating a trip away from capital, Abuja.

She then called upon the Inspector General of Police to release her staff “in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody”.