Nigerians’ double blow: Currency woes and Covid-19

Entrepreneurs in oil-rich Nigeria are discovering it hard to weather the financial fallout of the fatal coronavirus pandemic and a plunging currency.

Amid the lockdown a disagreement in between Russia and Saudi Arabia sent out the rate of the nonrenewable fuel source toppling, dragging down the worth of the Nigerian currency with it.

With the naira still unpredictable and a partial lockdown still in location, 3 entrepreneur in the industrial center of Lagos describe how they are coping.

Marifa Witte: McKindergarten

Opened a personal pre-school 2 months prior to Lagos entered into lockdown. Employs 10 personnel.

Tope Adenola Our very first top priority was keeping the kids safe”

“We really closed our doors prior to the federal government shut the nation. Our very first top priority was keeping the kids safe.

“At the time we had just 3 kids, however it began really …