Nigerian worker put up for sale on Facebook refuses to be repatriated – Middle East Monitor

A Nigerian lady working in Lebanon who was put up for sale on Facebook in April has refused to be repatriated and has as an alternative negotiated a contract with one other employer, a press launch from the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission claims.

Peace Busari was put on sale on a “Buy & Sell” Facebook web page for $1,000 in late April. The submit, which included a duplicate of the lady’s passport, learn: “Domestic work of African citizenship (Nigerian) for sale with a new residency and full legal papers… she’s 30-year old, active and very clean.”

According to native media, the submit’s creator, a consumer identified on-line as “Wael Jerro”, was later arrested by Lebanese safety forces and an investigation into the incident was launched.

The case has sparked outrage in Nigeria, with excessive profile officers, notably Dame Julie Okah-Donli, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, calling for the sufferer to be repatriated instantly.

In latest weeks, 69 of 79 Nigerians who had been allegedly abused by their Lebanese employers had been repatriated. Ten stay in Lebanon with “cases to answer” and are anticipated to be repatriated when the coronavirus lockdown is lifted. It is unclear if Ariwolo Olamide Temitope, who was allegedly abused by her employer however later denied repatriation after her boss claimed that he “[owned] her”, was one of many returnees.

The repatriations come as movies have surfaced on social media exhibiting dozens of Ethiopian migrant employees being transported to shelters after they had been deserted by their employers outdoors their embassy. According to Lebanon’s Labour Ministry, 35 Ethiopians, primarily ladies, had been transported to close by shelters over the previous few days. Most of the 35 had been deserted by their employers, usually with out passports and owed months of pay, or are undocumented migrants who had been unable to discover work and are actually looking for repatriation, reported Middle East Eye.

In latest months, a number of embassies in Lebanon have been overrun with migrant employees determined to return dwelling after the nation’s debilitating financial disaster left many employers unable to pay wages in {dollars}, or cowl salaries in any respect. The coronavirus pandemic has compounded the scenario, trapping employees indoors in continuously abusive environments.

Lebanon, which hosts roughly 250,000 migrant home employees, makes use of the kafala system, a type of migration sponsorship which ties the authorized residency of employees to their employment.

The system has been condemned continuously by human rights teams and activists as abusive. It was additionally known as “modern day slavery” by former Lebanese Labour Minister Camille Abousleiman. Activists have known as for the system to be abolished, however regardless of horror tales and an estimated two deaths of employees per week – usually suicide – the follow continues to be prevalent in Lebanon.