Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after four IVF rounds at age 68

Margaret Adenuga went by means of three earlier IVF procedures earlier than lastly having twins.

Her husband Noah Adenuga, 77 advised CNN the couple, who married in 1974 had lengthy desired to have a baby of their very own.

Adenuga mentioned they by no means gave up even after the failed makes an attempt.

The retired inventory auditor advised CNN, “I am a dreamer, and I was convinced this particular dream of ours will come to pass.”

The infants have been delivered through caesarian part at 37 weeks final Tuesday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) however the hospital solely just lately made the information public to give the first-time mom time to recuperate, it mentioned. Dr. Adeyemi Okunowo, who delivered the infants, advised CNN a specialist group was assembled at the hospital to monitor the being pregnant due to her age. “As an elderly woman and a first-time mother, it was a high-risk pregnancy and also because she was going to have twins but we were able to manage her pregnancy to term,” Okunowo advised CNN. Last 12 months, a 73-year-old Indian woman was safely delivered of dual ladies after she conceived by means of IVF and is reported to be the oldest particular person to give birth at that age. Okunowo mentioned regardless that older girls are ready to conceive by means of IVF, medical doctors should lay naked the medical dangers related to being pregnant at that age. “There are age-related medical complications that come with being pregnant at that age such as the baby being born preterm. She’s lucky but many may succumb to other complications during or after having a baby,” he advised CNN.

