Nigerian singer sentenced to death for blasphemy in Kano state



Protesters had actually called for action versus the artist.





An artist in Nigeria’s northern state of Kano has actually been sentenced to death by hanging for blaspheming versus the Prophet Muhammad.

An upper Sharia court in the Hausawa Filin Hockey location of the state stated Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, 22, was guilty of devoting blasphemy for a tune he flowed through WhatsApp in March.

Mr Sharif-Aminu did not reject the charges.

Judge Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani stated he might appeal versus the decision.

States throughout Muslim- bulk northern Nigeria utilize both nonreligious law and Sharia law, which does not use to non-Muslims

Only among the death sentences gone by Nigeria’s Sharia courts has actually been performed considering that they were reestablished in 1999.

Africa Live: Updates on this and other stories

The singer who is presently in detention, had actually entered into concealing after he made up the tune.

Protestors had actually burnt down his household house and collected outside the head office of the Islamic cops, referred to as the Hisbah, requiring action versus …