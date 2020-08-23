Nigerian security clash with Biafra separatists turns deadly





ONITSHA, Nigeria (Reuters) – At least 2 individuals were eliminated in a clash in between Nigerian state security officers and a group marketing for the secession of a part of southeastern Nigeria previously referred to as Biafra, security services stated onSunday

The event in between Department of State Services (DSS) representatives and members of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) occurred in southeastern Nigeria’s Enugu state.

DSS stated 2 of its workers were eliminated in what they called an unprovoked attack, while IPOB, in a declaration, stated 21 of their members were eliminated and more than 40 others detained after security forces stormed among their conferences.

DSS did not instantly react to questions on IPOB member deaths. IPOB explained itself as a serene group and rejected eliminating any DSS representatives.

IPOB leaders have actually required secession in the area, where stress have actually simmered given that a Biafra separatist disobedience stimulated a civil war in 1967-70 that eliminated an approximated one million individuals.

In 2017, Nigeria’s militaries designated IPOB as a “terrorist organisation” after it stepped up require secession.

Amnesty International in 2016 implicated Nigeria’s security forces of eliminating a minimum of 150 Biafra separatists at serene rallies. The military …