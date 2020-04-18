Nigerian president’s chief of staff dies from coronavirus | Coronavirus outbreak

The Nigerian president’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari, has died after contracting Covid-19, two presidency spokesmen stated on Twitter, as Covid-19 deaths on the continent go 1,000.

Kyari, who was in his 70s and had underlying well being issues, together with diabetes, was the highest official aide to 77-year-old President Muhammadu Buhari and one of probably the most highly effective males within the nation.

“The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari,” stated presidency spokesman Garba Shehu in a tweet on Friday, utilizing an honorific title for Kyari.

“The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020,” he stated in a second publish on Twitter. Spokesman Femi Adesina additionally confirmed the demise.

Kyari’s was the best profile demise because of the illness within the West African nation, which has 493 confirmed instances and 17 deaths, in keeping with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Kyari acted because the gatekeeper to Buhari. He travelled to Germany in early March with a delegation of different Nigerian officers for conferences with the corporate, Siemens. He attended conferences with senior authorities officers upon his return to Nigeria.

Buhari himself has undisclosed medical illnesses and spent 5 months in London for remedies in 2017.

The coronavirus has killed 1,000 individuals throughout Africa because the pandemic emerged late final yr, and the continent has recorded almost 17,000 an infection, in keeping with Johns Hopkins college knowledge.

Algeria has the best quantity of deaths at 364, adopted by Egypt with 205, Morocco 135 and South Africa 50, in keeping with the figures compiled on Friday.

Africa has up to now suffered lower than different areas from COVID-19. But restricted testing in lots of nations has disadvantaged African officers of a full image of the illness’s unfold.

African leaders, the IMF and the World Bank have appealed for fast worldwide motion to assist African nations reply to the pandemic that may trigger the continent’s financial system to shrink by 1.25% in 2020, the worst studying on report.

Other developments on coronavirus embrace: