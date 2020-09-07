Nigerian men arrested over German PPE ‘scam’

image copyrightInterpol Nigeria image caption Interpol Nigeria released a picture of the two arrested men

Two Nigerian men have been arrested for allegedly scamming a German state that tried to buy 2.3m euros (£2m) of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Nigerian police say they cloned the website of a Dutch company to obtain an order from the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

When the PPE didn’t show up, a state government representative visited the company’s offices in the Netherlands.

The company then informed him that they had never done business with him.

The representative notified the Dutch police and investigations led to Nigeria where the two suspects were arrested in the capital, Abuja. They are due to appear in court soon.