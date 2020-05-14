Nigeria: tailors help fight coronavirus by hand-making PPE kits

Now, tailors in Abia state, within the southeast of the nation, are utilizing native materials, cotton, and polypropylene to stitch PPE for individuals seeking to defend themselves.

The grant was disbursed to 100 chosen tailors at first of April to help them purchase extra tools, supply supplies and make use of extra individuals, in keeping with Sam Hart, the director-general of the Abia State Marketing and Quality Management Agency.

Hart defined that the preliminary face masks samples have been examined by a crew of medical consultants and that the gear is meant for residents on the lookout for safety, fairly than for well being employees.

Local answer

So far, tailors in Aba, the state’s industrial nerve heart, have produced 200,000 face masks and three,000 overalls, the company stated.

One of the tailors, Queen Duruibe, advised CNN that the overalls she makes are waterproof and puncture-resistant, and are constructed from a polyamide cloth coated with protecting supplies.

Her face masks are made with cotton and polypropylene and are hypoallergenic, she stated. She additionally produces ornamental face masks constructed from a colourful print cloth, which are not supposed to guard from coronavirus.

Duruibe had been producing face masks since January however says she has now taken on extra employees and transformed her trend retailer to make as much as 10,000 masks per day.

“I sew different types of clothes here in Aba and I usually buy my materials from China,” she stated. “But when coronavirus happened, they (her suppliers) started telling me how bad things are, that there are no materials and face masks are scarce.

“So I believed to myself that if issues are so scarce, I can really begin producing them myself.”

Finding buyers

The equipment produced by the tailors is sold for around 200 naira (roughly 50 cents), according to Hart, and it is finding a range of buyers.

“We had a pharmacist who purchased 10,000 items to inventory in his pharmacy on the market,” he said. “The PPE overalls and face masks have been made out there to the general public — anyone can order. We even have some Nigerians within the diaspora who’ve made bulk orders for his or her communities and villages right here in Abia.”

The state government has also ordered masks, which it will distribute to the most vulnerable citizens, according to John Okiyi, the state commissioner for communications.

“65,000 of those facemasks have already been distributed in some native governments by church buildings and mosques,” he told CNN. “The authorities has additionally ordered the manufacturing of a further 150,000 face masks for additional distribution.”

He added that the state government has distributed N95 face masks to health workers, because those are more suited to medical professionals.

Beating coronavirus

Abia currently has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but there have been more than 400 cases in Nigeria. The country has put in place travel restrictions to control the spread of the virus, and all international airports and land borders have been closed

Three of Nigeria’s 36 states — Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja — have imposed an extended lockdown that began on March 30. Abia state is also on a self-imposed lockdown.

Duruibe, like many of the other tailors, says she is happy to help control the spread of Covid-19. “For me, I’m doing my half in any method I can to assist these combating the coronavirus pandemic,” she stated.