Nigeria reopens churches, mosques and hotels amid rising cases of Covid-19

The earlier ban on non secular and social gatherings was positioned on Lagos, Nigeria’s business heart, Abuja, its capital metropolis, and Ogun state by President Muhammadu Buhari in March.

But throughout a televised briefing on Monday, the Chairman of Nigeria’s Presidential Task Force, or PTF, on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha introduced that mosques, church buildings, and hotels at the moment are free to open with sure circumstances.

Worshippers should put on face masks, keep social distancing and correctly wash or sanitize their palms earlier than becoming a member of their congregation.

Hotels are additionally to take care of the identical interventions and restrict the capability of friends they permit in.

Restaurants, bars and different social gatherings are to stay closed. Also, faculties are but to be opened and interstate journey continues to be banned. With greater than 10,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of June 2, the duty power on Covid-19 says Nigeria is but to achieve the “peak” of the virus, citing greater cases in Europe and South America. All selections made in relation to coronavirus response are primarily based on the thorough evaluation of PTF on Covid-19, in response to Mustapha. Some of the suggestions made by the PTF to forestall the unfold of Covid-19 as non secular establishments and hotels open up embrace: managed entry to markets and areas of financial exercise to restrict the danger of transmitting Covid-19, obligatory use of face masks and temperature checks in public locations, and data campaigns on the risks of the virus amongst others. ‘Still a combat for all times’ Mustapha says regardless of easing restrictions, it’s nonetheless essential for Nigerians to look at all tips and keep secure to forestall the unfold of the virus. “Covid-19 is still a fight for life,” he stated in the course of the briefing. “Our advancement to phase two (of easing restrictions) does not mean that Covid-19 has ended as Nigeria has not reached the peak of confirmed cases.” According to Mustapha, whereas making selections to ease Covid-19 associated restrictions, the duty power took into consideration the recommendation of the World Health Organization on the necessity to enhance case discovering, testing, isolation and quarantining contacts, which the nation is doing. Other African nations like Ghana, Madagascar and South Africa have additionally eased their coronavirus-related restrictions. In April, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo lifted a three-week lockdown in two cities, Accra and Kumasi, citing the extreme impression of restrictions on the poor and susceptible within the West African nation. And in South Africa, alcohol is again on sale after a ban was imposed as half of measures to combat Covid-19. The alcohol ban was in place to permit the police and hospitals to higher give attention to tackling the virus. Still, the WHO has warned that as nations proceed to ease coronavirus rules, there’s a want to stay vigilant and ramp up testing and surveillance measures to detect any spike in cases.





