Nigeria releases Fifa relief funds breakdown and updates on women’s football plan

The West Africans have joined other member associations to announce the distribution of Fifa funds meant for the women’s game

The Nigeria Football Federation announced the distribution breakdown of five hundred thousand dollars received from Fifa for women’s football.

Following consultations with the Sports Ministry, the Nigerian football body released the breakdown of beneficiaries of Fifa funds allocated for women’s football after Monday’s executive meeting.

In the distribution breakdown released on Tuesday, the Super Falcons will get $100,000 (N38,600,000) while the U17 and U20 women’s team will receive $70,000.00 (N27,020,000).

All sixteen Nigeria Women’s Football League [NWFL] Premiership Clubs will get $10,000 (N3,860,000) each totalling $160,000 (N61,760,000) and the fourteen NWFL Championship Clubs will get $4,000 each (N1,544,000) totalling $56,000.00 (N21,616,000).

Other beneficiaries include the NWFL for administration and operations $30,000 (N11,580,000) and support to 12 NWFL Amateur Clubs at $1,500 each (N579,000), amounting to $18,000 (N6,948,000); women’s coaching $10,000 (N3,386,000); women’s refereeing $10,000 (N3,386,000).