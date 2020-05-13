Nigeria man sentenced to death via Zoom, sparking criticism from rights groups

At an online court hearing on Monday, Olalekan Hameed was condemned of killing his mommy’s company in 2018 as well as was sentenced to death by hanging.

A court at a court in Lagos provided the judgment to Hameed, that showed up from another location from jail via Zoom, together with his legal representative as well as district attorneys that likewise signed up with the hearing from another location, justice ministry spokesperson Kayode Oyekanmi informed CNN.

Hameed, that refuted the fee, continues to be behind bars, Oyekanmi claimed. CNN was attempting to get to the suspect as well as his legal representative for remark.

The court held the session via Zoom to follow the state’s social distancing standards to visual coronavirus

Amnesty International Nigeria Director Osai Ojigho knocked the nation’s use the death charge as well as examined why Monday’s hearing could not be postponed. “We know many courts are exploring how they can continue cases virtually, but the challenge is how much thought has been given to the process for virtual court sittings,” Ojigho claimed. “In this case, could this sentencing not be delayed to another time?” “Can we say justice was seen to be done in this case, did the public have access to this session? It’s worth exploring if the processes that led to the virtual sitting followed the principle of natural justice and a fair hearing.” Oyekanmi decreased to respond to criticism of the hearing, as did a spokesperson for the Lagos state judiciary. Amnesty International is requiring the the death charge to be eliminated in Nigeria, where there are almost 3,000 individuals on death row, according to Ojigho. State guvs in Nigeria have to accredit implementations prior to they’re accomplished, yet some have actually abstained from doing so in recent times, Ojigho claimed. “No one desires to be held [accountable] for finishing a person’s life, from the pattern we see. If the federal government has an interior battle as well as is reluctant to indication death warrants, why do not we take it off guides?” Ojigho claimed.

Source link