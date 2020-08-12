Nigeria court fines pirates for seizing ship in Gulf of Guinea



Tankers bring oil and gas supply abundant pickings forpirates





A court in Nigeria has actually fined 3 guys $52,000 (₤40,000) each for pirating a ship in March and protecting a ransom of $200,000 for the release of its team.

These are the very first convictions in the West African state because a brand-new anti-law piracy entered force in 2015.

Nigeria has actually been under pressure from the shipping market to suppress piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

It accounts for more than 80% of maritime kidnappings internationally, the International Maritime Bureau states.

The 3, who are thought to consist of 2 Nigerians and a foreign nationwide, pleaded guilty to 2 counts of piracy throughout their trial in the High Court in the oil center of Port Harcourt.

The director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Bashir Jamoh, invited the decision.

“This will serve as a deterrent to other criminal elements who are still engaged in the nefarious activities on our waterways,” he stated.

Asked whether punitive damages alone …