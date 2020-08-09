Niger: French tourists among eight killed by gunmen



Despite the risks, tourists head to Koure to see the only giraffes left in WestAfrica





Gunmen in Niger have actually assaulted a celebration of wildlife tourists, eliminating 6 French residents, their regional guide and motorist.

The gunmen rode in on motorbikes and opened fire, the guv of Tillab éri area, Tidjani Ibrahim, informed the French news company AFP.

They remained in the Koure area which draws in tourists who wish to see the last herds of giraffe in WestAfrica

.

It is not yet clear who lags the attack.

How West Africa is under hazard from Islamist militants

What Niger resembles

The French federal government alerts individuals versus taking a trip to big parts of the previous French nest outside the capital Niamey.

Militant groups consisting of Boko Haram run in the location and violence by groups connected to al Qaeda and Islamic State has actually been on the increase in the Sahel area.

Despite this, tourists still check out to see the Niger giraffes, a sub-species identified by its lighter colour who settled in the location around 20 years …