Niger attack: 8 people, including French aid workers, killed in an armed attack

The French federal government called it a terrorist attack, though no group has actually yet declared obligation.

Unidentified shooters assaulted the group August 9 in the Kour é area, around 50 kilometers from Niamey capital.

The victims, who are both French and Niger nationals from ACTED and EFFECT aid companies, were “senselessly and cowardly murdered”, according to ACTED , which did not offer extra information about the occurrence.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Niger President M. Mahamadou Issoufou about the occurrence the French call “the murderous attack that cowardly targeted a group of humanitarian workers”, according to a declaration from the French Presidency on Monday.