Niger attack: 8 people, including French aid workers, killed in an armed attack

The French federal government called it a terrorist attack, though no group has actually yet declared obligation.
Unidentified shooters assaulted the group August 9 in the Kour é area, around 50 kilometers from Niamey capital.
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Niger President M. Mahamadou Issoufou about the occurrence the French call “the murderous attack that cowardly targeted a group of humanitarian workers”, according to a declaration from the French Presidency on Monday.
The Elysee declaration stated President Macron has actually likewise sent out acknowledgements and the country’s assistance to the victims households which both the French and Niger presidents are working to clarify the situations of the attack.
“Their determination to pursue the fight against terrorists in Sahel remains intact,” the declaration stated.
ACTED stated aid workers assisting with the susceptible impacted by the dispute must not be the target of attacks.
“This abhorrent …