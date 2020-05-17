Nigel Slater’s easy feelgood recipes for chicken and flapjacks | Food

Tright here has been a lot rummaging in cabinets just lately and, while I’ve come throughout a small cornucopia of seeds, nuts and dried fruit in tightly lidded storage jars, few have contained greater than the tip of a packet. I might have used them up in a seeded fruit cake, however what felt extra helpful proper now was a recipe inside attain of anybody, possibly somebody who has by no means cooked earlier than. A recipe that received’t thoughts for those who combine and match the elements in accordance with what’s left within the cabinet. Which is why I dug out Mum’s flapjack recipe, the very first thing I ever cooked along with her; a recipe that along with being up for just a few additions from the shop cabinet, carries with it the nice and cozy scent of butter and golden syrup and baking oats and tells you, nearly greater than some other, that every part goes to be all proper.



I’m presently grateful for recipes which can be proud of a little bit of give and take

I’m presently reasonably grateful for these type of recipes, those which can be proud of a little bit of give and take. The sort of cooking that’s cool with a cook dinner’s “more or less” angle to weights and measures. In specific, I admire recipes that let you make substitutions when elements received’t come at hand.

Another simple dish, this time of the spring dinner form, is one in all baked chicken cooked with inventory and then any greens you could have round. My first was a reasonably seasonal mixture of peas and lettuce, but I might have used tender-leaved early chard or broad beans. I used inventory that I had round, however I might have embellished it with ease – upending the dregs of a bottle of white vermouth into the inventory would have added curiosity with out overwhelming the inexperienced spring flavours. The inexperienced olives I dropped in on the final minute introduced a welcome salty, barely bitter high quality, however I might have simply used just a few capers or tiny cornichons. If none had been accessible I’ll have resorted to a splash of tarragon vinegar and an much more beneficiant pinch of salt.

Chicken, leeks and lettuce

The lettuce leaves tackle a silky texture within the oven, with the stems retaining one thing of their crispness. Cos and little gem are essentially the most appropriate, the exceptionally fragile leaves of the spherical butterhead selection in all probability much less so. Serves 2

olive or vegetable oil Three tbsp

chicken thighs 4, giant

leeks 200g

chicken or vegetable inventory 1 litre

lettuce 2, little gem or related

inexperienced olives 12

peas 300g (shelled or frozen weight)

parsley or chervil a small handful

Warm the oil in a deep, ovenproof pan, then add the chicken items, pores and skin aspect down and flippantly seasoned, and cook dinner till the pores and skin is a wealthy golden color. Turn them and color the underside equally, then take away from the pan and put aside.

Set the oven at 200C/gasoline mark 6. Trim the leeks, discarding any powerful, darkish leaves. Cut them into brief items concerning the size of a wine cork, then wash completely, eradicating each grain of grit trapped between their layers.

Pat the leeks dry, then fry them within the chicken pan over a reasonable warmth, so that they soften with out browning. Pour within the inventory and convey to the boil, stirring as you go, then return the chicken to the pan. Place within the oven and bake for 25 minutes.

Wash the lettuce and reduce every head in half from root finish to leaf tip. Remove the chicken from the oven and tuck the lettuce round it, then add the olives. Tip within the peas and return to the oven for one other 20 minutes.

Check the seasoning, then add any small herb leaves and serve in bowls, with spoons for the broth.

Fruit and oat flapjacks









Seeds of reality: fruit and oat flapjacks. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/The Observer



Use no matter applicable seeds you need to hand, however within the pursuits of texture I attempt to use a combination of sizes. For this batch I used an equal weight of huge pumpkin and sunflower seeds, with simply 10g every of diminutive linseed and sesame. If you employ solely giant seeds the flapjacks could properly disintegrate. The combination of dried fruits I used was roughly equal quantities of golden sultanas, dried cherries, mulberries and candied orange peel, however I might have used apricots, raisins or dried cranberries.



Flapjacks carry the scent of butter, golden syrup and oats, telling you every part goes to be high-quality

You will even want a shallow baking tin – a roasting tin will do – about 22cm x 24cm, lined with baking parchment. Makes 12

butter 150g

golden syrup Four tbsp

smooth brown sugar 70g

porridge oats 150g

jumbo oats 100g

combined seeds 65g (see above)

pistachios 25g (shelled weight)

dried fruits 90g (see above)

Melt the butter in a deep saucepan. Set the oven at 170C/gasoline mark 3. Add the golden syrup to the melted butter then stir within the sugar and let it soften.

Stir each sizes of oats into the melted butter and sugar along with a beneficiant pinch of salt. Remove the pan from the warmth, then stir in dried fruits, nuts and seeds.

Tip the combination into the baking tin and gently easy the floor stage, however don’t compress or compact the combination. Bake within the preheated oven for 25 minutes. The flapjack is finished when it begins to show a darker gold across the edges. The centre needs to be agency and springy to the contact.

Remove the tin from the oven and, if you want, rating, with out slicing proper via, into 12 rectangular items. I favor to interrupt mine into tough items of varied sizes as they cool.

Follow Nigel on Twitter @NigelSlater