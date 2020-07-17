Nigel Pearson: Watford boss hoping to stay into next season | Football News





Nigel Pearson is contracted to Watford until the end of the present season

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson admits he would like to stay at the club next season but accepts now could be not enough time to discuss his future.

Pearson’s Watford side travel to the London Stadium on Friday, survive Friday Night Football, once you understand a third consecutive Premier League win would lift them above West Ham and pile more stress on the two sides currently below them – Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

The former Derby and Leicester boss, whose contract at Vicarage Road expires at the end of the season, says his intention is keep the Hornets in the very best flight and hopefully keep on his work into the 2020/21 campaign.

“We’ve spoken and this week is not the time to be talking about me, let’s be absolutely honest,” he told Sky Sports.

“We discussed this right back once the lockdown started because it was important to clarify that there was a consignment to get the job done.

“Both Craig [Shakespeare] and myself, when we joined, our intention was to do what we can this season to retain our status and then go from there. I’ve really enjoyed working here and yeah I might love to stay if the circumstances are right and all parties have been in agreement.

“Again, I don’t think now is the time to be talking about my own situation. It’s not about that, it’s more about trying to get through these final days of the season and get the outcome we have been fighting hard for.”

‘No special prep for West Ham’

With games against Manchester City and Arsenal still to come, Friday’s fixture appears, in some recoverable format, to be Watford’s most useful chance of getting three points, but Pearson says he could be approaching it as it if were any game.

“It’s been the same as almost every other week, what we can’t get a handle on is the external situation and how it really is being accumulated. I think everyone from both clubs will recognise the value of the fixture for certain.

“It comes at the same time during the season when a win for either side may have a huge affect the chance of staying up. That adds flavour to it.

“In terms of exactly how we approach it, we try to be as normal as you possibly can. Players have a better potential for performing to their maximum if they are mentally tuned in and ready. We know it is a big game we don’t have to put more pressure on ourselves [by treating it differently].”