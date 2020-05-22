Nigel Pearson says Adrian Mariappa is feeling well following positive coronavirus test | Football News





Nigel Pearson says Adrian Mariappa is recovering well

Watford supervisor Nigel Pearson says Adrian Mariappa’s positive test for Covid-19 exhibits how the virus can have an effect on individuals in numerous methods.

Mariappa examined positive for coronavirus earlier this week together with two non-playing members of workers, however Pearson says the defender is feeling well and looking out ahead to returning to coaching as soon as given the all clear.

Pearson informed Sky Sports News: “When I saw him for the test last week, I was sitting in the car park chatting to players as he came past so I had a chance to touch base with most of them.

“He appears to be like exceptionally well and feels very well himself so I feel it is an instance of how this virus can have an effect on individuals in numerous methods.

“He’s following the advice and recommendations and isolating for a week. His family are all okay as well. I have no doubts in his case he’ll be fine when he comes back in.

“The level about this is there can be individuals who have the virus and who shake it off simply and a few who’re extra vulnerable.

“There are still a lot of unanswered questions. He’s disappointed he’s not in and we’ve got other people who are away because they have to self-isolate because of being in contact with people who have been tested positive, and then we have players who have decided they will continue to train on their own.”

The Watford gamers have been examined for a second time on Friday and Pearson says the temper within the camp is positive as they put together to renew their struggle towards Premier League relegation.

We are nonetheless very a lot concerned in a relegation battle and we will not drive the political car that is ploughing forward. Nigel Pearson

“We’ve all been tested again and hopefully they’ll be no further positive tests, that’s what we all hope,” he stated.

“One of the issues that was crucial this week was that after we had the preliminary exams, it was to permit the coaching setting to be as secure as attainable so when individuals must be excluded it is for their very own good and for the nice of everybody round them.

“This is not going to be a essentially easy transition again to enjoying however what we’ve got to do is have a versatile strategy to it.

“I’ve made my place abundantly clear what I do really feel. My place as the pinnacle coach right here is to help my gamers and workers and we’ll work in direction of getting our group of gamers in the absolute best place and we’re capable of be aggressive once more.

“We are nonetheless very a lot concerned in a relegation battle and we will not drive the political car that is ploughing forward.

“It’s very clear from the federal government stance they haven’t any intention of slowing down our involvement again within the Premier League.

“I don’t like being involved in a propaganda campaign but having read the info that’s come our way about ‘Stage 2’ and all the stuff that’s in the public domain about how they want to push it forward.

“It’s very clear what the agenda is, however my work mode is very a lot about getting our preparation proper, ensuring we’re all okay and that after we do return we’re capable of retain our Premier League standing.

“That’s really the priority – but not at the expense of people’s well-being for sure.”