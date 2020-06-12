Nigel Farage ‘was dropped by LBC amid staff backlash’

Nigel Farage has doubled down his attacks on Black Lives Matter protesters hours after LBC pulled the plug on his radio show amid growing staff anger at his controversial comments.

Colleagues had ratcheted up stress on the station’s owner, Global Media, to drop the Brexiteer from its presenting cast following his scathing opposition to campaigners.

LBC yesterday announced Mr Farage was stepping down from his evening show ‘with immediate effect’ following talks with bosses.

But the firebrand politician was back on air today on a rival radio station and stuck by criticism of anti-racism activists, which that he branded a ‘Marxist anarchist mob’.

He also insisted that he there was no bitterness between him and LBC, telling Talk Radio: ‘We’ve experienced negotiations for quite a while, but as frequently with things in life it happened rather suddenly. And I’ve got no desire to comment about this, I’ve no wish to display sour grapes.’

In a nod to a near-fatal plane crash Mr Farage survived on the afternoon of the 2010 election, he added: ‘Compared to climbing out of a light aircraft, that’s just crashed to the ground in 2010, it’s pretty small beer.’

Internal discomfort among LBC staff reached a crescendo on Tuesday after Mr Farage compared anti-racism activists to the Taliban throughout a blazing tv debate.

But the politician today voiced his disgrace at how he previously been ‘screamed at like I was a liar’ after suggesting the main purpose of BLM was to defund the police.

He added: They (BLM) won’t disappear completely until they will have changed society. This isn’t about George Floyd anymore… This is an all out attack on our country. It’s to make us feel ashamed of who we are.’

Some of the business’s biggest stars were among employees who demanded bosses back up their public support for the BLM movement with actions.

The sudden departure was cheered by LBC presenter and vocal Remainer James O’Brien who triumphantly gloated: ‘We got our station back’.

And sources suggested additional station employees were very happy to sever ties with the right-winger, who has courted controversy throughout his career as a politician and broadcaster.

‘Everyone throughout the board was furious. The mood wasn’t great. Both production and presenters made our feelings known to the bosses,’ one insider told the i, following Mr Farage’s criticism of BLM.

Capital Xtra breakfast show hosts Yinka Bokinni and Shayna Marie Birch-Campbell underscored their unhappiness with Global Media’s stance, writing ‘we currently don’t feel just like we have the backing of the place we call home,’ based on the Guardian.

The hardline Eurosceptic, who had been yesterday pictured with his new Labrador puppy Baxter in Kent, is a huge vocal critic of removing controversial statues following the recent Black Lives Matter protests

LBC unveiled Mr Farage’s departure in a tweet and wished him well. But Mr Farage’s producer Christian Mitchell suggested he previously been blindsided by the sudden departure, tweeting: ‘Hearing this on social media…’

Fellow LBC presenter James O’Brien, a vehement critic of both Brexit and Mr Farage, gleefully tweeted: ‘We got our station back’

Nigel Farage: The Brexit talisman unafraid to speak his mind 2014: Mr Farage told LBC that he ‘felt uncomfortable’ hearing foreign accents on public transport. May 2014: He told LBC radio he’d be concerned if your group of Romanian men moved in nearby. December 2014: Mr Farage blamed ‘open-door immigration’ for traffic which made him late for a speaking event in Wales. 2015 election: He railed against people visiting the UK for HIV treatment. 2016 referendum: Mr Farage unmasked the now notorious Breaking Point poster which claimed to show immigrants pouring in to the UK. August 2019: He claimed that Meghan Markle had lowered Prince Harry’s popularity. Mr Farage said: ‘And then he met Meghan Markle, and it’s (his popularity) fallen off a cliff.’ 2019 election: A passer-by drenched Mr Farage in a milkshake during a campaign event in Newcastle. June 2020: Compared BLM protesters to the Taliban.

Global media, whose stable of stations includes LBC, Capital, Heart and Radio X, has been a vocal supporter of the BLM movement.

On Monday, it held a one-minute silence in memory of George Floyd.

Before the pause, Global told Twitter followers: ‘We need to improve, and pledge to make a sustained effort to evolve for the better.

‘In the meantime, we shall take a moment today to remember with respect and dignity both George Floyd and those who have suffered and are putting up with.

‘We will also think on our commitments for the future.’

According to CampaignLive, 13 per cent of Global’s staff are from minority backgrounds.

Yesterday Mr Farage denied claims he quit following a furious row with bosses after being informed his contract was not being renewed. LBC insists his contract was coming to a finish shortly.

The station said: ‘Nigel Farage’s contract with LBC is up very briefly and, following discussions with him, Nigel is stepping down from LBC with immediate effect.

‘We thank Nigel for the enormous contribution he has built to LBC and wish him well.’

Taking to the airwaves an hour earlier in the day yesterday to fill the schedule gap left by Mr Farage, Iain Dale said: ‘I know Nigel would wish me to pass on his thanks to most of his listeners’.

Mr Farage, 56, has hosted his own 6-7pm show from Mondays to Thursdays in addition to a mid-morning show on Sundays since 2017.

LBC bosses wouldn’t have pulled the plug lightly, since the show is believed to be hugely popular and a money-spinner for Global Media.

During his spell as a presenter, he has bagged interviews with some premier league guests, including President Donald Trump.

The hardline Eurosceptic, who was yesterday pictured along with his new puppy Baxter in Kent, has been a vocal critic of removing controversial statues following a recent Black Lives Matter protests.

On Tuesday during a fiery debate on Good Morning Britain, that he scolded people who toppled slave trader Edward Colston’s statue in Bristol.

Justifying his outrage, he said: ‘Because they did it as a violent mob making their own decisions and what they thought was right and wrong.

‘The point here’s you begin to unpick history you do not quite know where you stand going to finish off.’

He added: ‘The Taliban want to blow up and destroy historical monuments from the different time that they don’t approve of.

‘What we saw at the weekend was the most appalling example of mob rule.’

In the debate, Mr Farage went head-to-head with historian Professor Kate Williams and Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, who this afternoon both cheered his departure from LBC

While the Eurosceptic think tank Bruges Group said it absolutely was a ‘real shame’ Mr Farage had quit his role on LBC, New European columnist Tim Walker compared Mr Farage’s departure to a ‘statue’ being toppled

Prof Williams messaged: ‘On Tuesday, Nigel Farage made the particular disgraceful assessment associated with Black Lives Matter to the Taliban on GMB.

‘Horrific spreading of race hate and inciting hate. Now, he is ‘stepping down’ through LBC – immediate impact.

‘This is lengthy overdue. Race hatred should be off all of the airwaves -now!’

Dr Mos-Shogbamimu published sarcastically: ‘Nigel Farage beyond LBC? Couldn’t have occurred to a better person. We thank your pet for nothing.’

Commenting in news reports, acting innovator of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey MEGA-PIXEL bluntly mentioned: ‘Good.’

Mr Farage last year informed the European Parliament which he earned £27,000 per month through their media business – dwarfing the income he produced as an MEP.

He uses Thorn In The Side Ltd to collect their earnings, that can come from their LBC display as well as normal appearances like a talking go on US TELEVISION channel Fox News.

Accounts for your year in order to May 2018 show that will its property exceeded £548,000, considerably up on £157,000 the entire year before.

He furthermore added which he received ‘nothing’ for their role since leader from the Brexit Party, which he or she created within 2018 in order to pressure the particular Government directly into formally pulling out from the European Union.

For years, Mr Farage was an edge figure within British national politics and bumped the trommel for Euroscepticsm through the automobile of Ukip.

But his revolutionary rhetoric plus punchy discussing tactics obtained him a larger following, which usually led Ukip to triumph in the 2014 European polls.

Although shunned by the official Vote Leave strategy in the 2016 referendum, Mr Farage were on the road the country included in the unofficial Grassroots Out motion.

He quit since Ukip innovator following the Brexit vote plus flew in order to America to back up Donald Trump’s bid for your White House.

He founded the particular Brexit Party in 2019, where he shipped a thumping win within the European polls, before flopping at the December general election.