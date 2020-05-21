Nigel Farage says NINE boats carrying migrants are already on the Channel this morning

Nigel Farage has accused France of helping an ‘invasion’ of migrants throughout the Channel after its border patrol ships have been filmed escorting dinghies into UK waters.

The Brexit Party chief, 56, stated right now can be ‘one other document day’ for crossings and claimed 9 migrant boats are already on the Channel.

A document 531 migrants have made it to British shores this month, with 64 migrants on simply 5 boats arriving on Wednesday.

Border patrols declare that they are ‘powerless’ to cease boats as a result of migrants have threatened to throw themselves or their kids overboard in the event that they are pressured to show again.

UK Border Force have been seen bringing extra rescued migrants into the Port of Dover right now, as reviews declare a number of boats have been noticed trying to cross the Channel

Five boats stuffed with migrants have been noticed to date right now as temperatures reached 70F and calm circumstances created good situation for migrants to make the perilous crossing

Mr Farage yesterday took to the Channel in a chartered fishing boat and ‘rescued’ greater than 20 migrants crammed in two tiny dinghies who have been seen desperately making an attempt to bail out water.

His vessel contacted the Coastguard, who dispatched RNLI rescue vessels to the scene to save lots of the folks on the packed dinghy.

In footage posted to his twitter, the former MEP claims to identify a French naval vessel ‘escorting’ migrant boats into UK waters, earlier than the ship turns round.

Speaking after his return to Dover, Mr Farage stated: ‘An astonishing morning mid-Channel. A massively overloaded boat was bailing out water as we approached with 20 migrants on board.

‘It is simply outrageous in any case the cash we’ve despatched to France to cope with this drawback that the French Navy now escort unlawful migrants into UK waters.’

Mr Farage was beforehand criticised for being photographed on a factfinding journey to Dover whereas strict coronavirus lockdown guidelines have been nonetheless in place.

The complete variety of migrants who’ve crossed the Channel this yr stands at 1,520, closing in on the 1,890 who made it throughout the entire of 2019.

Of that tally, 1,149 have reached the UK since Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced the lockdown in March.

The migrants have been bailing out their boat because it made its means throughout the English Channel right now

What occurs when migrants are picked up in the Channel? When migrant boats are intercepted in the Channel by Border Force, the majority might be taken to the Port of Dover. The Home Office say that when migrants are stopped in the Channel and introduced into the UK they are first assessed to see if they’ve any medical want. They will then doubtless be held at the Kent Intake Unit. There they’ll make an asylum declare and take part in an preliminary interview earlier than they are launched. To be eligible for asylum, the particular person will need to have left their nation and be unable to return due to worry of persecution. While awaiting a call, asylum seekers are given £37.75 every week for necessities. Those who are prone to be eligible are moved into asylum lodging, whereas those that are not, or are deemed a safety threat, are moved to a detention centre, the place immigration officers discover grounds for eradicating them from the UK. Unaccompanied kids will sometimes be taken into care of Kent County Council.

The 531 who’ve made it to Britain to date this month have eclipsed April’s document determine of 523 – with nonetheless greater than every week left to go.

On May 8, 145 migrants made it in eight boats – a document for a single day.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has made repeated claims of clamping down on crossings, however the disaster has continued to worsen.

The altering climate circumstances additionally make for a better journey throughout the perilous Dover Strait transport lane.

In one case, round 13 refugees have been pictured crammed on one dinghy alongside a Border Force vessel and a big French boat in the center of the English Channel.

The Coastguard launched its fixed-wing plane to work alongside the Border Force vessels Hunter and Speedwell, plus the Dover lifeboat.

Two French vessels are additionally stated to be concerned.

Chris Philp, the Minister for Immigration Compliance and the Courts, stated: ‘We are working tirelessly with the French to cease these illegally-facilitated crossings, sharing prison intelligence with the NCA and French authorities.

‘And a considerable French regulation enforcement deployment final weekend prevented over 100 migrants from making the crossings – with the French additionally stopping migrants right now.

‘Migrants mustn’t threat their lives leaving a secure nation and we are going to look return those that did right now the place doable.’

A Coastguard spokesman stated: ‘Her Majesty’s Coastguard has coordinated search and rescue responses to a variety of incidents off Kent right now, working with Border Force.

One group of migrants have been escorted by a French vessel earlier than being handed over to UK authorities

One of the vessels had a number of ladies and kids on board as they crossed the Channel

One of the migrant boats was severely overloaded because it made its means throughout the Channel

One of the males let slip a plastic container which had been used to bail out the boat

‘We despatched the Dover RNLI lifeboat, Border Force vessels Hunter and Speedwell and the HM Coastguard fixed-wing plane. We are dedicated to safeguarding life round the seas and coastal areas of this nation.

‘HM Coastguard is simply involved with preservation of life, rescuing these in hassle and bringing them safely again to shore, the place they are going to be handed over to the related accomplice emergency providers or authorities.’

Care4Calais founder Clare Moseley estimates there are as much as 200 youngster migrants residing in squalor in settlements throughout Calais – most of them unaccompanied.

There are at the moment round 500 folks in a single camp in Calais, whereas 240 are unfold out throughout three smaller websites. At a fifth camp, there are round 30.

Ms Moseley stated the youngest unaccompanied youngster she has met in a camp is a 10-year-old Afghan boy. She has additionally met a 13-year-old lady with none mother and father.

The migrants waved at the chartered fishing vessel carrying Mr Farage

She stated: ‘That’s a tough determine. At any level, round 20 per cent of the refugees are below 18. Quite a lot of them come from Sudan, the place they may very well be recruited as troopers.

‘And some are from Afghanistan. They might need misplaced their mother and father and are making an attempt to affix different folks in the UK.

‘Coronavirus has made the circumstances even worse for them in order that they are much more determined to get to the UK. These folks don’t have anything to lose.’

A Home Office spokesman stated: ‘The authorities takes the welfare of unaccompanied kids very severely and offers funding to native authorities, together with Kent, as a contribution to the value of supporting unaccompanied kids and those that depart care.

‘This funding was considerably elevated in May 2019.’