Nigel Farage leaves LBC with immediate effect

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage is leaving the broadcaster LBC with immediate effect.

A spokesman for the air station said: “Nigel Farage’s contract with LBC is up very shortly and, following discussions with him, Nigel is stepping down from LBC with immediate effect.

“We thank Nigel for the enormous contribution he has made to LBC and wish him well.”

Mr Farage has often courted controversy as a presenter and a politician.

But his friendship with Donald Trump helped secure the station an interview with the united states president in October a year ago.