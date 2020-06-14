Nigel Clough has held preliminary talks about Birmingham job | Football News





Nigel Clough stepped down as Burton boss last month

Nigel Clough has held preliminary talks with Birmingham about replacing Pep Clotet as head coach.

Clotet reached agreement with the club a week ago to step down at the end of the season, with a statement saying he previously been permitted to leave “to explore other coaching opportunities”.

Clough resigned as Burton Albion manager one month ago, for a fresh begin in football and also to reduce the cost burden on Burton, who’ve been hit hard by lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Birmingham are in no rush to appoint Clotet’s successor, who still has nine games left to guarantee the club’s Championship status.

Birmingham are eight points above the relegation places. Last week, the club avoided a potential second points deduction in two years inspite of the EFL winning its appeal over a misconduct charge against the club.

They return to action against West Bromwich Albion on June 20