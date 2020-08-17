Nigel Bradham takes shot at Eagles and Bills over lack of winning culture

Nigel Bradham does not believe much of his previous groups

Before making his method to the New Orleans Saints this offseason, linebacker Nigel Bradham invested 4 years with the Buffalo Bills and another 4 with thePhiladelphia Eagles He waited till the 2017 season to make the postseason with the Eagles, where they won the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots in what was thought about an upset at the time. The next 2 years, he played and began in 3 championship game for Philly.

Calling Bradham lucky offered his current success is shortsighted, as we do not understand how he was dealt with in those companies or whether his skill was being made use of properly. However, it’s odd that Bradham does not recall too fondly on that 2017 Super Bowl season, or actually any of his playoff success for that matter.

Bradham does not believe the Bills or Eagles had a winning culture throughout his time there

“It’s certainly a various type of environment … the last 2 companies I went to, it wasn’t actually a winning company. So when you concern a location that’s understood for winning, understood for remaining in the postseason, you see the various …