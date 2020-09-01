Niecy Nash marries singer Jessica Betts

In the image, the pleased couple, both worn white, joyously hold hands at an outside wedding. Nash used a white lace dress, while Betts worn a cream fit without any coat.

“I got a whole Wife @niecynash1 #Bestofbothworlds #LoveWins,” Betts captioned in her own post commemorating their brand-new weddings.

The starlet, understood for her efficiencies in the tv programs “Reno 911” and “Claws,” likewise published another image to her Instagram story, captioned “#PlotTwist” with a rainbow emoji.