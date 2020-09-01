Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts In ‘Plot Twist’ Months After Divorcing Husband!

We definitely didn’t see this coming!

When Niecy Nash split from her other half Jay Tucker in 2015, she stated the 2 had actually ended up being “better friends than partners” in their marital relationship. Well, it appears the Claws star has actually discovered herself a brand-new partner– and this time, it’s a female!

That’s right, y’ all. The starlet just recently stated “I do” to vocalist Jessica Betts, and is taking her brand-new partner’s name. When she revealed the marital relationship on social networks, the comedienne stated she’s now passingMrs Carol Denise Betts.

The news came as a little a shock to fans, as numerous didn’t understand that Niecy was dating a female in the months because she applied for divorce from Jay back inDecember But gurl has actually constantly been an LGBTQ ally, so we enjoy to discover she’s formally a member of the LGBTeam!

Mrs Betts did satirize the expose on her Instagram Stories, composing “#PlotTwist” on among the photos of her and her brand-new bride-to-be. Ha, we like it!

Ch- ch-check out the beautiful girls on their wedding (listed below)!

To make matters more romantic (or questionable), the set fulfilled on the set of Claws over 2 years earlier, and– get this– Jessica sang Niecy’s character’s wedding event tune! Awww!

