Niece Of Osama Bin Laden Says President Trump Is Only Person Who Can Prevent Another 9/11

The niece of Osama bin Laden, the terrorist mastermind behind the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, spoke out this week to warn that another 9/11 attack is likely coming if Joe Biden beats Donald Trump in the November election.

Osama bin Laden’s Niece Speaks Out

“ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” Noor bin Ladin, 33, told the New York Post.

Though bin Ladin (whose side of the family has always spelled their name differently than her terrorist uncle did) lives in Switzerland, she said that she considers herself to be “an American at heart.” She said that this is the most important election ever for her generation, and that she is all in for President Trump.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” bin Ladin said. “He must be reelected… It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole.”

“You look at all the terrorist attacks that have happened in Europe over the past 19 years. They have completely shaken us to…