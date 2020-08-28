NICU staff stayed behind to care for 19 babies as Hurricane Laura hit

Winds groaned, water dripped through windows and the generators kicked on atLake Charles Memorial Hospital Despite all of it, the NICU staff kept all 19 of its babies safe through the Category 4 storm.

“It’s important to know the dedication of all the nurses and the respiratory therapists to keep taking care of the babies when they don’t even know the condition of their homes,” Dr Juan Bossano informed CNN onThursday “In a small town like this, people have to pull together. I’m proud of them.”

The locals of Lake Charles understood the hurricane was headed for their city, with obligatory evacuation order in location. The city got a few of the worst of the storm , with an hour of 120-135 miles per hour wind gusts as the eyewall crossed, according to the National Weather Service.

Bossano and a group of 14 nurses, 2 neonatal nurse professionals and 3 breathing therapists hunched down in the NICU all night, he stated. Two groups took shifts caring for the babies, the staff attempting to get some sleep when they could.

The staff had their hands complete, stated Bossano, who has actually been a neonatologist for more than thirty years. Some of the babies were on respirators and ventilators, some as little as a couple of pounds, Bossano stated. Some of them were born early at simply 23 weeks.

