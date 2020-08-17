Nicolle Wallace Spills Tea On The View, Shares Why She Thinks She Was Fired!

If just Nicolle Wallace understood then what she understands now!

The one-time press secretary for President George W. Bush opened about her 2015 shooting from The View in a brand-new Los Angeles Times interview out Monday, where she reviewed why she believed she was axed from the long-running daytime talk program.

When asked if she believed a program as controversial as The View was “really helpful for political discourse,” the MSNBC host stated:

“Well, I think the problem was it wasn’t contentious that season I was on. Being fired from a TV show where you think you’re kind of baring your soul feels personal because it is. It’s like being broken up with. Because I never worked in entertainment I think what I didn’t understand is: It really was a casting, and it was a casting they didn’t like.”

Well then!

It’s obvious that The View is understood for its notorious blow up arguments in between the left-leaning and right-leaning panelists– Rosie O’Donnell vs. Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Meghan McCain vs. actually everybody– however Nicolle makes it seem like she was directly up fired over not making headings for butting heads with her co-hosts.

Hmmm TELEVISION manufacturers putting rankings above all else … envision that!

Wallace …