We started our march from Dro’s tombstone, from where Dro prevented the Turks from entering Armenia, announced ARF Dashnaktsutyun leader Arthur Khachatryan, who led the march from Aparan to Yerevan.

“The drone left us in Armenia so that we would not allow the Turks to enter this country. We will not allow the blood of the boys who took part in the 44-day war to turn into water. They sacrificed their lives so that we could gather here, we will not give up anything. Nicole, you have lost the respect of the people, you have lost the trust of the people, you have brought people only blood, victims, losses during four years. “Go, leave so that we can make up for our losses and improve the homeland,” Arthur Khachatryan announced.