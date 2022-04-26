“An accident took place in Yerevan today. The column of the person who appeared in the chair of this Prime Minister crashed a 19-year-old woman on the way, they say, pregnant. This is not only a traitor, but also a murderer. This is a symbol of constant victims and defeat. It was another victim. This is unacceptable. “They must give an explanation for this and be punished,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the “Armenia” faction, announced today in France Square.

“Look at the one who rides on a bicycle, as if he came out from among the people, and what troubles, victims and murders he commits. “Nicole, you are also a murderer, you should be punished,” he added. As we reported, the second Yerevan march demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan and the idea of ​​saving Artsakh started today in the vicinity of the statue of David of Sassoun and ended in France Square.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan addressed the citizens ․ “These are so scoundrels that in front of people in broad daylight, a citizen was run over by a police car and they say that the opposition is to blame. These are them. The man was killed during the day and they are trying to blame this or that. He who has eyes has seen, and he who has ears has heard. “

“Nicole, traitor,” the protesters chanted. Let us add that according to a number of media publications, the pregnant woman died, the life of the fetus was not saved either.

Luiza SUKIASYAN