Home Armenia “Nicole wants to delete us, wake up Lao, let me die for... Armenia “Nicole wants to delete us, wake up Lao, let me die for you.” “Wake up Lao” resistance movement moved from “Garegin Nzhdeh” to Freedom Square | Morning By Thomas Delong - April 27, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “Nicole wants to delete us, wake up Lao, let me die for you.” “Wake up Lao” resistance movement moved from “Garegin Nzhdeh” to Freedom Square | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Sona Mnatsakanyan’s father who was run over, expressed condolences to him | Morning Armenia “The presence of a diplomat is temporary everywhere, even at home.” Morning Armenia “By your inaction you allow your parents to engage in samasud.” tense situation at the Prosecutor’s Office | Morning Recent Posts We have reached important agreements on the principles of opening regional communications in Russia.... Karen Andreasyan տնօրեն Director of the Service of Judicial Bailiffs of the Russian Federation... Biden asked when US will get back to normal. Hear his response See congressman’s dire warning about US democracy ‘Never seen anything like this before’: Experts worry about North Korea’s latest display Most Popular The demand to pay for gas in rubles is not blackmail, the fuel tariff... In case of paying for Russian gas in rubles, the price of fuel will remain unchanged, paying in rubles will not affect the tariff... We will pursue with Nikol’s parents so that Nikol Pashinyan’s trial takes place in... Our clear demand is that Nikol Pashinyan should be convicted ․ not to resign, but to be arrested as a traitor, a state... Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Sona Mnatsakanyan’s father, who was hit, and expressed... A number of questions should be answered in the context of the discussions on the accident at the Leo-Paronyan crossroads on April 26, Taron... A change of government is an intermediate way to achieve our main goal ․... The protest march led by the head of the NA "I have honor" faction, the leader of the "Homeland" party Arthur Vanetsyan started from... 12 sculptures of the monumental statue-complex of Jesus Christ will be presented for public... After long discussions, by the decision of the competition committee of the monumental statue-complex of Jesus Christ, 12 sculptures were selected for the third...