Nicole Thea posted video about her ’emotional’ pregnancy just days before she and unborn son died

YouTube star Nicole Thea posted a video about her ’emotional’ pregnancy just days before her death, joking that it felt like ‘the baby’s eating me’.

The street dancer turned influencer, who lived in London with her partner, died on Saturday morning along with her unborn son Reign.

The circumstances of the deaths are unknown.

Miss Thea, 24, was eight months pregnant and was chronicling her baby journey to her 160,000 Instagram followers and nearly 90,000 YouTube subscribers.

In a video posted on July 1, she spoke about ‘the worst thing about my pregnancy’.

In the clip, she told her followers: ‘I’m more emotional. Literally I could be fine one minute and then the next second I’m crying. I’m having a good pregnancy, but emotions are just too much.

‘I’m so out of breath 27/4. I would walk from here to the end of the room and feel like I’m dying. I feel like the baby’s eating me.’

In a video posted on July 1, Nicole Thea spoke about ‘the worst thing about my pregnancy’

Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea who lived in London died aged 24 along with her unborn son Reign yesterday morning

A statement on her Instagram account said this morning: ‘Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning’

A statement from her mother broke the news of her death.

The statement read: ‘To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.’

The street dancer turned influencer, who lived in London with her partner, was nearing her due date and had been sharing her pregnancy journey with her 123k Instagram followers and her YouTube channel.

Her partner, street dancer Global Boga, 20, whose real name is Jeffery Frimpong, posted a video of himself dancing with a pram early on Saturday and had shared in a post the week before that he believed his son was arriving ‘on a Monday’.

Miss Thea’s cause of death is not yet known. She had previously stated in a video that she was having a ‘good pregnancy’.

The statement posted to her Instagram page also added that her partner Boga had made the decision to publish pre-recorded Youtube videos she had filmed for her channel.

It read: ‘Nicole pre-scheduled a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.

‘As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened.’

‘Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx’

YouTube star Miss Thea along with her partner street dancer Global Boga, 20, whose real name is Jeffery Frimpong

The last video posted to Miss Thea’s Youtube featured her sharing a behind the scenes look at a pregnancy shoot in a bath full of milk – it was posted the hour before news of her death

The dancer, who had 105,000 followers on Instagram, was just weeks away from her due date

A video on July 8 showed Miss Thea’s boyfriend and brothers rating her maternity outfits.

Miss Thea had 73,300 followers on Youtube with videos about her life, pregnancy and boyfriend.

In a recent video the star said that she had been having ‘a good pregnancy’ and spoke about how her partner Boga had stayed ‘so calm’ throughout her morning sickness.

She added: ‘The worst thing about my pregnancy is i’m so out of breath 24/7.

The pair announced the pregnancy in April with an Instagram post captioned: ‘We can’t hide this any longer, secrets out..’

A video on July 8 showed Miss Thea’s boyfriend and brothers rating her maternity outfits

‘I could walk from here to the end of the room and I feel like i’m dying. I went to my midwife and I was like oh my god is this normal? She was like ‘yeah you’re carrying a child”.

The pair announced the pregnancy in April with an Instagram post captioned: ‘We can’t hide this any longer, secrets out.. GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet. I’m finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me.

‘Can’t believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml. Honestly, has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father.

‘We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends.’

The last video posted to Miss Thea’s Youtube featured her sharing a behind the scenes look at a pregnancy shoot in a bath full of milk – it was posted the hour before news of her death was announced on her Instagram account.