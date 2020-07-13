Nicole Thea, 24-year-old YouTube star, dies along with unborn child

The London- based influencer’s household verified the news on Sunday in an Instagram post, specifying that Thea’s unborn boy had likewise passed away.

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” the declaration checked out.

The message discussed that Thea had actually pre-scheduled “a few YouTube videos” to publish on her channel prior to her death, and her sweetheart, Boga, had “made the decision to allow them to be aired.”

The household requested personal privacy, stating “our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened.”

The reason for Thea’s death is not yet understood. The previous dancer was around 8 months pregnant. Thea revealed her pregnancy back in April with an Instagram video flaunting her child bump while dancing next to Boga. “We can’t hide this any longer, secrets out… GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet. I’m finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me,” the accompanying caption read. “Can’t believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml. Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father.” She included: “We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends.” Thea had actually accumulated more than 80,000 customers on her YouTube channel, where she frequently discussed her pregnancy journey and published material including sweetheart Global Boga– genuine name Jeffery Frimpong– who is a street dancer. Her latest video, entitled “GOT IN A BATH FULL OF MILK! *BTS PREGNANCY SHOOT,” was published on Sunday. In the 14- minute video, Thea can be seen preparing for her milk bath, while talking her fans through the procedure. She likewise showcased unique minutes from her maternity photoshoot. On Saturday early morning, Boga shared a video of himself dancing with an infant carriage and stated in a post the week prior to that he thought his boy was getting here “on a Monday.”

