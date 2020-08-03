Nicole Kidman reunites with her mom after 8 months in coronavirus lockdown

“Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It’s been 8 months. I missed her 80th birthday but I’m here now. Love you Mumma,” Kidman, 53, captioned the pair of images.

According to People, Kidman just recently went back to Australia to deal with her brand-new series, “Nine Perfect Strangers” She, her other half, Keith Urban, and their 2 children Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9, invested the obligatory 2 weeks in quarantine at their house in the nation’s SouthernHighlands The couple caught some backlash for being permitted to invest the quarantine at their house while other people have not been so fortunate.

The New South Wales Government website states: “Under the Public Health Order by the Minister for Health and Medical Research, all individuals returning from abroad should quarantine in a designated quarantine center, such as a hotel.

“Exemptions are rare due to the high risk of not quarantining. They are only considered where there are strong medical, health or compassionate grounds,” the declaration …