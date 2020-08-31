Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban cuddle up in loving new photo: ‘Two #tumbleweeds are better than one’

In the picture, Kidman, 53, rested on a wood bench with Urban, 52, who covered his arm around his partner. Kidman held the vocalist’s hand while she rested her head on his nose, while both, obviously, used big smiles.

“Two #tumbleweeds are better than one,” composed Kidman in the caption in recommendation to the tune prior to including a smiling emoji with hearts for eyes. “Check out Keith’s new song at the link in bio xx.”

Fans had lots of appreciation for the loving couple in the remarks.

“Such a beautiful couple,” stated one. “GOD BLESS YOU GUYS…”

“You guys are so ADORABLE!!” another gushed.

A 3rd included: “Omg love this photo of you guys; best couple ever. So so love Keith’s new song Tumbleweed.”

The starlet and her hubby are no stranger to showing off their love on social networks, such as when Urban gushed over the star on her birthday.

To commemorate the wedding day, the previous “American Idol” judge shared a photo of his partner looking out from behind a package of balloons.

“WHAT A GIFT JANELLE AND ANTONY KIDMAN BROUGHT INTO THE WORLD ON THIS DAY!!!” he captioned the picture, referencing Kidman’s moms and dads. “Happy Birthday …