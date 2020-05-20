Nicole Kidman broke her ankle ‘running around the neighborhood,’ according to Keith Urban

During an interview with “The Project,” Urban, 52, was requested about Kidman, 52, dancing at a few of his digital concert events and revealed that his partner had harm herself.

“About five weeks ago, she was running around the neighborhood, as she does, and just didn’t see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle,” he stated. “And so she’s been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks.”

Urban stated his spouse’s spirits have been “amazing” throughout her recuperation.

“I gotta say she’s been handling it way better than I would’ve,” he stated.