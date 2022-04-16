“Nikol Pashinyan did everything to significantly weaken the Armed Forces of Armenia. “Even before the war, he destroyed the army with his stupid policy, illegal arrests, and false statements that weakened the spirit of the army,” former Deputy Defense Minister Artak Zakaryan told 168.am.

Zakaryan stressed that the current government has created a chaotic and uncontrollable situation in the army, has not prepared the state for war, has done everything to leave the armed forces alone in military operations.

“Even now they are not doing anything to restore or increase the potential of the army. It is clear that Nikol և is destroying the state of Armenia with his junta, leaving the Armenian man defenseless, dependent, politically and ontologically begging. ․․․ “Begging for peace from Azerbaijan, Turkey, the other, begging for security from the Russian Federation, destroying one’s own defense capabilities once again is a crime,” Artak Zakaryan said.

Commenting on Pashinyan’s statement that the border should be guarded not by soldiers but by border guards, the former Deputy Defense Minister said that there would be no incidents when there were signs on the border, adding that border guards were also part of the same Armed Forces.

“The whole problem is what they will keep, where they will keep it, by what mechanisms, for what. If Azerbaijan has already accumulated large military units, heavy equipment, aviation and missile equipment in front of you, and you are now talking about completely opposite actions, it means that you are not the owner of your state. And not only are you not the owner of the state and the guarantor of its security, but you are the representative of the opponent, the enemy.

There is no other place to go back, no other place to tolerate. In this political sense, the bandit left no chance to be patient, to expect something good. I am surprised that there are still people in the society who are still trying to find encouraging things in what Nikol Pashinyan said. No, the time of great deception and farce must end, the Armenian people must be united: the Diaspora, Armenia, Artsakh. To unite և to understand how tomorrow we will be able to ensure our honor, dignity, state, existence and peace. Nikol Pashinyan has endangered our peace, the false theses – the “agenda of peace” are only for people who can not think, do not know history, live on daily bread.

Nicole prepares for the next war, the next tragedy, the catastrophic tragedy. Even now we are going through disasters, but globally the process of impossibility հիմա irreversibility is now very skillfully, I do not know by whom it is governed, but it is definitely governed from outside, բնական, of course, by non-friendly countries. Armenia is being destroyed. They already consider that there is only one step left to transfer Artsakh to Azerbaijan, “at the same time they are destroying” Armenia. “We have said many times that Syunik is endangered after the 44-day war, we have said many times that the next target is Syunik,” Artak Zakaryan stated.

