Nicole Cartwright’s alleged murderer Dennis Pietrobon ‘lost his way’

A father-of-two charged with murdering a lady he met by means of a relationship app had ‘misplaced his means’ in recent times, in accordance with former pals.

Dennis James Pietrobon, 51, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the homicide of Nicole Cartwright, 32, virtually two years after her physique was discovered close to a kids’s playground in Sydney.

Police allege Ms Cartwright was killed on October 1, 2018 – her 32nd birthday – but it surely wasn’t till two days later that Pietrobon dumped her physique at Buffalo Creek Reserve.

Pietrobon was arrested at Parramatta Police Station and was as a result of face Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday, however will stay in custody till July 20.

A former pal of Pietrobon’s mentioned he had struggled in recent times following the breakdown of his marriage and the lack of his job with Transport NSW.

In addition to being divorced and unemployed, the alleged murderer had additionally been homeless and was identified to sleep tough within the Leichhardt space in Sydney’s interior west.

‘He labored for Sydney Trains however after he misplaced his job he ended up sleeping in his automotive and showering at his native gymnasium,’ the pal mentioned.

‘In the final two or three years one thing occurred and he went bizarre. After his divorce he had one other girlfriend however that ended badly too.

‘This is a large shock, although. I by no means thought he was a foul particular person, simply somebody who had actually misplaced their means.’

Despite being out of labor in recent times, Daily Mail Australia understands Pietrobon was identified to drive a black Mercedes Benz sedan.

The ‘solidly constructed’ Pietrobon was an everyday at his gymnasium and well-known to different members.

An identical-looking automotive was amongst 12 automobiles pictured within the space round Buffalo Creek Reserve on the morning Ms Cartwright’s physique was allegedly dumped.

In a public enchantment for info final 12 months, police revealed they hoped the drivers of these automobiles might have details about her demise, though it’s unknown if a type of vehicles was Pietrobon’s.

The alleged killer has two teenage kids with his ex-wife, who it’s understood has not had contact with him for a while.

NSW Police Homicide Squad boss Danny Doherty mentioned Pietrobon allegedly dumped Ms Cartwright’s physique ‘like some piece of undesirable refuge’.

Speaking after the arrest, he described Ms Cartwright’s demise as a ‘heinous act’.

‘Police will allege that Nicole and this 51-year-old man had met by means of relationship websites that Nicole was identified to be utilizing,’ Det Supt Doherty mentioned.

‘There’s (allegedly) hyperlinks between this man and Nicole, and to the crime scene.

‘Police will allege that she was murdered elsewhere (aside from the park).

‘The state of Nicole’s physique was such that there was some decomposition. She was discovered on October 3, police will allege that she was murdered on October 1.’

The poor state of Ms Cartwright’s decomposing physique brought about ‘difficulties’ within the autopsy, he defined.

NSW Police launched Strike Force Winkurra to analyze the younger girl’s demise and specifically her interactions with males by means of relationship apps and fetish web sites.

Det Supt Doherty additionally urged folks to not ‘choose’ the ‘private decisions’ of utilizing such relationship websites.

‘While some folks might choose these acts as salacious let’s not neglect there was a younger girl who was [allegedly] brutalised and murdered after which dumped in a park in a callous act,’ he mentioned.

Daily Mail Australia beforehand revealed murder detectives had narrowed their hunt to a bunch of males who have been all sexually concerned with Ms Cartwright within the days previous to her demise.

Detectives arrested Pietrobon at Parramatta Police Station at about 12.45pm on Wednesday

Detectives have been understood to have recognized a first-rate suspect after acquiring DNA proof linking the person to transferring her bruised and battered physique.

She was final seen on CCTV at Museum prepare station within the Sydney CBD at 9.14pm on September 30.

Between September 27 and September 30 she travelled throughout the town, visiting Bondi Junction within the east and St Marys within the west.

Her physique was found about 7.30am by a council employee who had arrived to open the park gates.

In a press release on Wednesday afternoon, Ms Cartwright’s brother Ben mentioned it was tough for him and his dad and mom to grasp the truth that she would by no means be coming dwelling.

‘It’s exhausting to precise in phrases what our household has been by means of since Nicole’s demise,’ Ben mentioned.

‘Nicole was very a lot beloved as a sister and daughter; a cherished member of our household.

‘We grieve each day for Nicole and the life she by no means bought to stay, and we’re nonetheless struggling to grasp that she is going to by no means be coming dwelling.

‘On behalf of our household, we wish to thank the neighborhood for sharing our appeals for info, and likewise thank those that offered info to the police.

‘Thank you additionally to the NSW Police Force detectives, who’ve supported our household throughout this time and labored tirelessly to assist convey justice for Nicole.’

Ms Cartwright’s dad and mom Terry and Brenda solely reported her lacking after seeing information studies on the day her physique was discovered.

Just 24 hours later they have been instructed the devastating information.

There was an outpouring of emotion within the aftermath of Ms Cartwright’s demise, with a number of neighborhood vigils held on the park the place her physique was discovered.