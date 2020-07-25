Nicolas Sarkozy: The Queen left me shaking with fear

Teetotal Nicolas Sarkozy has actually exposed that he nervously downed a glass of gin -thinking it was water – to alleviate his dry throat ahead of fulfilling the Queen at a Windsor state supper.

In the very first volume of his autobiography Le Temps des Temp êtes (The Time of Storms), the previous French president states his state check out to Britain in 2008 with Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, when he states the Queen left him shaking with fear.

Mr Sarkozy, 65, explains the emperor as ‘ the iron girl, more even than Margaret Thatcher’, including: ‘The Queen is sovereign, figuratively in addition to actually.’

During the two-day-stay at Windsor, Mr Sarkozy – who never ever consumes alcohol – was served a glass of clear liquid and had actually presumed it was mineral water.

However after taking a substantial gulp the conservative political leader understood that it was gin.

He composed: ‘It was the very first time I had ever intoxicated alcohol in my life. My legs were wobbling and my mouth was on fire.’

He included: ‘The Queen didn’t observe a thing.’

During the journey – which was his very first with Carla Bruni-Sarkozy whom he had actually wed a month previously – he confesses that he was really stressed out.

He discussed nevertheless how a ‘convivial’ Prince Charles put him at ease which he spoke ‘amazing French, like all his household’.

He likewise states that The Duchess of Cornwall was likewise relaxed.

L-R: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, The Queen, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy and Prince Philip at a supper throughout his see in 2008

The bombshell autobiography likewise explains on his ideas of other European leaders at the time of his very first 2 terms in workplace, which ranged from 2007 to 2012.

He illustrates Tony Blair as a ‘fantastic leader’ who would have made a perfect president of the European Union if it had not been for Angela Merkel’s fear that he would eclipse its presidents and federal government.

At a G8 top in Germany in June 2007 Mr Sarkozy recommended to Merkel to provide him the recently developed post of president of the EU council.

According to Mr Sarkozy’s account Mrs Merkel was apathetic, stating: ‘W e should take care that the future EU president is not too strong which he is not lured to put us under his tutelage. That would alter the balance in Europe.’

He includes that Blair was ‘charming and positive’ although he belonged to the LabourParty

In contrast he states that David Cameron was weak-willed, doing not have management qualities and not able to withstand Conservative Party members.