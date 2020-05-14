Nicolas Mahut resumes training in France following the end of the coronavirus lockdown period | Tennis News





Nicolas Mahut resumed training in France following the end of the coronavirus lockdown period

Veteran Nicolas Mahut resumed training in France following the end of the coronavirus lockdown period, and admitted it felt like he was “wearing clogs”.

Restrictions started on March 17 in France and solely got here to an end on Monday, with thousands and thousands again in work after eight weeks of lockdown.

Mahut slugged just a few rusty-looking photographs over the web at apply accomplice Gregoire Barrere on an indoor court docket at the nationwide training centre, positioned close to the grounds of Roland Garros in western Paris.

Both Mahut and Barrere appeared brief on health, following such an extended period off the court docket.

They had been each resulting from be examined for the coronavirus after their session and had been noticed by mask-wearing Dr Bernard Montalvan, who works with French sports activities groups.

“We were lucky to play inside because I wasn’t really keen to go back to the clay on a 10 degree temperature day,” stated Mahut, who was carrying a face masks.

“The main risk is injury. So now we’ve just played for an hour and we already have small strains. So we need to go slowly and take some pleasure and we will leave real training sessions for later.”

John Isner beat Mahut 70-68 in the fifth set of their world-record match in 2010 at Wimbledon

Mahut, 38, famously performed the longest skilled match in tennis historical past ten years in the past at Wimbledon when he spent eleven hours on court docket in his 70-68 defeat to American John Isner in the deciding fifth set.

“The feeling of the racket is still there, what is more difficult is the service and the legwork. Our legs are heavy, it is like wearing clogs and the ball seems fast,” he stated.

“It is complicated but at the same time we didn’t have much expectation. We just try to have some good sensations, but before seeing the high level we will need to wait a bit.”

More than 26,000 folks have died from Covid-19 in France since March 1 – one of the highest tolls in Europe.

