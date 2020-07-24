Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Files Restraining Order Against His Mother For Alleged Abuse During Mental Health Episode

Weston Cage Coppola, the oldest son of star Nicolas Cage, has actually apparently submitted a restraining order against his own mother, Christina Fulton

According to court files gotten by The Blast on Friday, the 29- year-old declared his mommy’s continuous abuse has actually triggered him extreme “emotional distress,” and he’s requested the law’s assistance in keeping Fulton from having any contact with him, his partner, Hila Cage Coppola, and their twin children, Venice and Cypress

So what did she presumably do??

In his petition, Weston explained a series of violent and irregular actions his mother took while he was experiencing mental health concerns previously this year. He stated that going back to February, Fulton “took me out of my house” and guaranteed his partner she ‘d take him to get treatment. Instead, Weston declared his mother separated him in a hotel where his condition got worse:

“While having mental health problems and in the state of psychosis, Christina was using psychological abuse to restrict my access to go to treatment & to my family. She did this by withholding my phone, she took my wallet and identification. Shortly after, all of the resulted in my hospitalization 5150 for a worsened state… in fear of losing her grasp on me.”

Was she attempting to detox him herself? Scary things …

He alleged that on July 10, Fulton dedicated a more act of abuse against him:

“Christina gave private information, photographs and texts of mine to cause emotional distress and ruin my career while I was in treatment. She prolonged my state of psychosis and gave me a phone she connected to a computer to stalk me through iMessage. She impersonated me.”

Yeesh

Cage’s son included he thought his mommy was a threat to his wellness since she had guns and ammo. In the docs, he asked the court to order Christina to return his individual ID passport, wallet, house secrets, and wedding event ring.

Additionally, Weston desires Fulton to remain at least 100 backyards away at all times and described why he required security for his relative:

“They are my family & Christina has been threatening and harassing as well as disturbing the peace with gossip, lies, and inaccurate information, she has caused distress for months.”

A judge rejected the petition for a short-lived restraining order however a hearing has actually been set up in August where Weston can even more argue his case.

What do YOU consider these claims ??

