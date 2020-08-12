Nicola Peltz Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Brooklyn Beckham On Social Media – See The Evidence!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz sure understand how to keep us thinking!

Days after the engaged couple had fans questioning if they had actually gotten wed in trick, the 2 have actually triggered a fresh bout of pregnancy rumors thanks to a REALLY suspicious brand-new image and caption shared to the Bates Motel starlet’ Instagram page on Tuesday.

Related: Chlo ë Grace Moretz Jabs Ex Brooklyn Beckham While Talking Celebrity Breakups!

In the almost similar set of shots (listed below), Victoria Beckham‘s son can be seen planting a sweet kiss on his fiancée’ s cheek while they posture for the video camera. Nicola put on a long- sleeve flower print gown from her elegant quickly- to- be mom- in- law’s brand-new collection, too. However, it’s what the 25- year- old stated along with her image that actually got everybody talking!

She merely composed:

“baby b”

Adorable! But obviously, Nicola’s words and the concept that she may have a bun in the oven currently sent out fans into a tizzy! Several users gathered to the remarks area to ask whether this was a surprise pregnancy statement while others did not await verification and flat out praised her:

“Excuse me “baby” “Does this mean you’re pregnant?” “she preggers or what” “congrats on the pregnancy” “Congratulations ???? ???????? ????”

Ahhh! Could these 2 …