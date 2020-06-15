Nico Kurz joins Australia’s Gordon Mathers in sealing PDC World Championship qualification | Darts News





Kurz demonstrated his credentials on his Alexandra Palace debut last year

Nico Kurz secured his Alexandra Palace return by virtue of winning the 2020 German Super League on Sunday, edging out Dragutin Horvat 10-9 in a dramatic finale.

The 23-year-old claimed the title for the second consecutive year, surviving a match dart in a pulsating finale to book his place at the 2021 PDC World Championship.

The talented German impressed on his Alexandra Palace debut in December, defeating former BDO No 1 James Wilson and Joe Cullen before succumbing to World Youth champion Luke Humphries in round three.

Kurz also has a big-stage victory over two-time world champion Gary Anderson, having claimed the scalp of ‘The Flying Scotsman’ at last year’s German Masters in just his 2nd televised appearance.

Many of Germany’s top talents have been competing in the group stage of the PDC Europe event throughout the last four weekends, with the most notable four players in each group progressing to Sunday’s last eight.

Three-time PDC ranking finalist Gabriel Clemens stormed into the last four having an 8-1 demolition of Manfred Bilderl, but ‘The German Giant’ was edged out 9-7 by Kurz in the semi-finals.

Kurz recovered from 4-2 down to topple world No 38 Clemens

2018 Grand Slam quarter-finalist Michael Unterbuchner was another high-profile name in the last four, yet that he was thrashed 9-3 by Horvat, who won nine of the final ten legs to breeze into Sunday’s showpiece.

Horvat light emitting diode 8-4 and appeared poised to claim the spoils, only for Kurz to produce a valiant comeback and force a last-leg decider, in which Horvat narrowly missed double 12 for a 141 checkout.

Kurz had already spurned three match darts in the previous visit, but that he made no mistake on his get back, pinning double two to retain his crown.

The 23-year-old is the 2nd International qualifier to book their place at Alexandra Palace later this year, with Australia’s Gordon Mathers receiving confirmation of his qualification last week.

Mathers will be hoping to record his first victory on the famous Alexandra Palace stage

It was revealed earlier in the day this month that the 2020 DPA season was to be curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic, which ensured Mathers’ qualification as that he occupied top spot ahead of the season’s suspension.

The six-time DPA event winner finished above Brisbane Darts Masters winner Damon Heta and James Bailey on the Order of Merit to seal his come back to north London later in 2010.

The 38-year-old made his World Championship debut in 2018 after topping the 2017 DPA rankings, although that he was beaten in the preliminary round by Japan’s World Cup semi-finalist Seigo Asada.

