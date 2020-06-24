Nico Kurz believes there will be a German darts world champion one day | Darts News





Nico Kurz is one of the rising stars of German darts

Darts in Germany is actually on the rise.

The country is becoming an increasingly-popular stop-off for PDC events. Berlin joined the Premier League circuit from 2018, the World Cup is frequently held in Hamburg and Frankfurt, while there are often Euro Tour and World Series events staged in the country.

The popularity of the activity is clear; thousands of Germans make the annual pilgrimage to Alexandra Palace.

But up to now no German player has made a significant breakthrough at the very top level by winning a PDC major.

Max Hopp has featured in the Premier League as a ‘Contender’

Max Hopp, Martin Schindler and Gabriel Clemens are the type of who have made a splash in recent years. And another rising star is Nico Kurz. The 23-year-old last week sealed his spot at the 2021 World Championship, as he looks to build on his two wins at Ally Pally in the 2020 event.

“It’s massive for me to be heading back to Ally Pally, the fairytale goes on,” Kurz thought to the PDC, after that he beat Dragutin Horvat 10-9 in the ultimate of the German Darts Super League.

“Last year was an incredible experience at Ally Pally, particularly for someone who isn’t a ‘full-time pro’ yet.

“Playing the best players in the world on the biggest stage in the world was very special, something I will remember.

“Long-term, I’m not in a rush to win my Tour Card yet. I hope to qualify for more European Tour events once we get back playing to gain more experience in front of crowds.”

Kurz sealed his spot at Ally Pally in dramatic fashion

Kurz is confident German darts is on an upward trajectory.

“Being around players like Max [Hopp], Gaga (Gabriel Clemens) and Robbie (Robert Marijanovic) has made the start to my darts career really enjoyable, they’re great examples to follow,” he said.

“I definitely genuinely believe that there will be a German world champion one day.

“German players have shown they are able to challenge the very best 10 players in the world on occasions, though not regularly or consistently enough up to now.

“If some of us can find consistency then it’s well possible for there to be a German world champion, we’ve definitely got enough talent in German darts, so I think it will happen one day.”