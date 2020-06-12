Nicki Minaj Goes Topless, Shades Usher, & Wades Into Tekashi 6ix9ine Controversy!

Nicki Minaj is back! Oh, and she brought Tekashi 6ix9ine with her…

The two rappers collaborated on Tekashi’s second song since getting out of prison, a hater-hating track called Trollz. They even managed to make an extremely colorful and silly music video despite the convicted felon still being on house arrest.

Maybe his house just looks like a Dr. Seuss painting, we don’t know.

As of this writing it already had over 16 million views in less than 12 hours and was the #1 trending vid on YouTube — so the song appears to be a hit despite everything. Just Tekashi’s existence is problematic at this point, so yes — the song has its controversies.

There’s the normal Nicki’s verse seemingly calling out Usher who shaded her back in May, saying she was “a product of Lil Kim.” She raps:

“Somebody usher this n***a into a clinic”

Presumably that’s a below-the-belt jab referencing the multiple lawsuits in which he was accused of giving people herpes…

There’s also Nicki going topless, wearing just pasties and twerking in a bubble bath — but to be honest we’d probably be more surprised at this point if she wore a turtleneck! LOLz!

No shame in the skin game, though!

Some fans are interpreting her music video outfits and camera angles to be an attempt to hide her rumored pregnancy, but we… are not going to touch that one.

The most controversy obviously comes from Tekashi himself.

Once again the Mexican-Puerto Rican rapper is freely using the N-word in his lyrics, something many are offended by since he’s not Black. But at least this time, Nicki has pledged to make the song a positive thing for the Black Lives Matter movement! She posted to Instagram before the release:

“A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. [@bailproject]. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter link in bio to Pre-save #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight 🎀🦄🌈🌈🌈🌈🦄🎀 NickiMinajQueen.com”

Well, at least there’s that. Maybe she’s actually a really good influence on him? Though she isn’t exactly judging him over his latest stink.

We are of course talking about Tekashi’s crimes — or more specifically his punishments.

For those who don’t know, the reason the 24-year-old got out so soon after being charged with conspiracy to murder, armed robbery, racketeering, and various firearms charges? In his guilty plea he promised to cooperate with investigators and testify against other members of the Nine Trey Gang.

We probably don’t have to tell you what a bad look that is in the rap world. However, Nicki is full-on defending him, saying in an IG Live broadcast:

“Street n****s have every right to feel how they wanna feel about snitchin’ because they live that life. I feel rappers need to play it easy because everybody mingles and integrates with everybody and if a top executive rat called one of you unsigned rappers right now to sign y’all, y’all signing.”

She continued by essentially bursting that whole gangsta rap bubble, admitting most of the tough image is totally fake!

“So let’s be clear when we talk about rappers versus street n****s. It’s rappers that put guns they ain’t never bust a day in they life in the music all the motherf**king time so we’re not talking about rappers. I feel street n****s have a right to feel how they wanna motherf**kin’ feel because they in the field and you know, I’m not on the block with 6ix9ine.”

What?? You’re telling us he’s not a hardcore criminal?!

Still, that distinction may work with beefs between rappers, but 6ix9ine pissed off some very real (alleged) criminals who really do (allegedly) murder folks. So that argument may fall on deaf ears in the end.

What do YOU think of all this, Perezcious music fans??

Oh, BTW, you can check out the full video HERE!

[Image via Tekashi 6ix9ine/YouTube/WENN/Instar.]