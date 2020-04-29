Nicki Minaj Fans Think Meek Mill Is Shading Her Again

Meek Mill posted a tweet that he’s ashamed of some of his ex-girlfriends and, definitely, the fans of Nicki Minaj are thinking he’s talking about her.
Tame Mill and Nicki Minaj separated years back. However, lately, their grudge was reestablished with a series of hateful tweets being tossed in the two sides. Insults were galore now.
I got some bad ones I’m ashamed of lol https://t.co/Rd58YWMXPK
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 29, 2020
Meek Mill retweeted “Every n***a got a few ugly bodies he ashamed of.” He included that he’s even got some trouble makers that he laments ever getting with. Presently, maybe that he is really sending some slight shade at Nicki Minaj. Nonetheless, he could genuinely be talking about anyone.
The 32-year-old has dated several ladies their names are not Nicki Minaj that he could be ashamed of. In conclusion, not everything is about the Queen.