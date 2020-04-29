Home Entertainment Nicki Minaj Fans Think Meek Mill Is Shading Her Again

Nicki Minaj Fans Think Meek Mill Is Shading Her Again

By
Eman Selim
-
Nicki Minaj Fans Think Meek Mill Is Shading Her Again

Meek Mill posted a tweet that he’s ashamed of some of his ex-girlfriends and, definitely, the fans of Nicki Minaj are thinking he’s talking about her.

It doesn’t make a difference what Mill is talking about, Minaj’s fans will consistently figure out how to include the Queen.

Tame Mill and Nicki Minaj separated years back. However, lately, their grudge was reestablished with a series of hateful tweets being tossed in the two sides. Insults were galore now.

Admitting that he’s ashamed of some of his past romantic partners, the rapper’s comments blew up with Nicki fans requesting some peace on this fine Wednesday.

Meek Mill retweeted “Every n***a got a few ugly bodies he ashamed of.” He included that he’s even got some trouble makers that he laments ever getting with. Presently, maybe that he is really sending some slight shade at Nicki Minaj. Nonetheless, he could genuinely be talking about anyone.
Meek Mill Nicki Minaj
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The 32-year-old has dated several ladies their names are not Nicki Minaj that he could be ashamed of. In conclusion, not everything is about the Queen.

Post Views: 22

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© Copyright 2020 - reporter.am