Nicki Minaj Fans Think Meek Mill Is Shading Her Again

Meek Mill posted a tweet that he’s ashamed of some of his ex-girlfriends and, definitely, the fans of Nicki Minaj are thinking he’s talking about her.

It doesn’t make a difference what Mill is talking about, Minaj’s fans will consistently figure out how to include the Queen.

Tame Mill and Nicki Minaj separated years back. However, lately, their grudge was reestablished with a series of hateful tweets being tossed in the two sides. Insults were galore now.